March 25th: A Day of Proclamation

By John Athanasatos March 25, 2019

Young children holds flags as they participate in the annual Greek Independence Day Parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The day Bishop Germanos raised the flag of revolution over the Monastery of Agia Lavra and proclaimed “Freedom or Death” was not by coincidence that it was the Feast of Annunciation. The Archangel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary in Nazareth to bring to her the good tidings that she was to beget the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As we hear in the Apolytikion for the feast: Today is the summary of our salvation, and the revelation of the …

