March 25th: A Day of Proclamation

The day Bishop Germanos raised the flag of revolution over the Monastery of Agia Lavra and proclaimed “Freedom or Death” was not by coincidence that it was the Feast of Annunciation. The Archangel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary in Nazareth to bring to her the good tidings that she was to beget the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As we hear in the Apolytikion for the feast: Today is the summary of our salvation, and the revelation of the …