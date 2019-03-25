Dynamic Performance of Greek Opera and the Greek Revolution Presented in Astoria (Vid & Pics)

ASTORIA – Greek Opera and the Greek Revolution was presented at the Stathakion Center in Astoria on March 24. The free event was sponsored by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York and featured sopranos Melina Jaharis, Nina Kassis, Stella Papatheodorou, and Nikoletta Rallis along with tenor Demetrios Jussi Tsinopoulos accompanied by Artistic Director and pianist Pavlos Kordis performing works by Greek composers Pavlos Karrer and Spiros Samaras.

The talented artists impressed the audience with their powerful performance of excerpts from the Greek operas Markos Botsaris (1860), …