New Democracy Seen Routing SYRIZA for European Parliament Seats

Mirroring polls for the country’s coming general elections some time this year, the major opposition New Democracy would run away from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA candidates for the May 26 European Parliament elections, a poll by Metron Analysis showed.

The survey, done for the newspaper To Vima, gave New Democracy a 27.1-17.9 percent margin over SYRIZA, one of whose candidates stepped aside after it was revealed she was a major fraudster who cashed 50,000 euros ($56,592) in pension checks in her dead mother’s name for five years but blamed bureaucratic procedures.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) that is led by stalwarts of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists, was third with only 5.8 percent, followed by the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, accused of using neo-Nazi methods, at 5.3 percent and the KKE Communists in their usual position, fifth, with 4.8 percent.

No other parties reached the threshold of 3 percent to elect a member in the European Parliament, including Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ former junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) or two other parties in the Greek Parliament, To Potami and the Union of Centrists.

Some 13.8 percent were undecided or wouldn’t answer.. Metron surveyed 1,204 people from March 18 to March 20. To Vima didn’t publish the margin of error.