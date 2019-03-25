Roller-Coaster Athens Stock Exchange EU’s Tops for 2019

The up-and-down Athens Stock Exchange hasn’t been for faint-hearted investors during a nearly nine-year-long economic and austerity crisis but it’s been paying off in 2019, showing a big rebound of 14.83 percent after a precipitous 31.2 percent drop in 2018.

In analysis for Forbes, Panos Mourdoukoutas, the Chairman of the Department of Economics at LIU Post in New York and a Professor at Columbia, said the worst may be over with the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($368.98 billion) needed to prop up an economy brought to near ruin by generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage.

After shrinking 25 percent, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) went up 1.6 percent in the last quarter of 2018, said Tradingeconomics.com, coming off a 2.1 percent jump in the previous three months even though foreign investors are still shying away, fearful of a 29 percent corporate tax imposed by Prime Minister and Radical Left Alexis Tsipras.

With equities on a losing streak for years, there are small signs of a still-timid chance investments in the exchange, where many have lost a lot of money over the years. The burgeoning comeback in stocks is being kick started by a surge in exports which hit an all-time high of 3,144,500 billion euros ($3.56 billion) in October, 2018 but mostly on the back of record tourism, with the sector bringing in some 36.37 billion euros ($41.26 billion), some 20.2 percent of the GDP of 176.56 billion euros ($200.3 billion).

Greece’s exports and tourism have been helped by a big improvement in the country’s international competitive rankings, from 96th in 2013 to 57th in 2018 and the unemployment rate has fallen to 18 percent, still the highest in the European Union.

The government also reported a record primary budget surplus equal to 0.80% of the country’s GDP in 2017, compared to a record deficit of -15.10% of GDP in 2009 although critics said that was built by not paying companies and individuals owed money by the state and doesn’t include interest on the bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures.

Stathis Giannikos, from Athens-based Pushkin Institute, told Forbes the rally could be just as tenuous as the stock exchange has been historically.

“I see the rally fading after the elections,“ Giannikos said with Tsipras and SYRIZA far behind in surveys to the party that was unseated in 2015, the New Democracy Conservatives, under Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with elections required to be held by October.

“In Greece many problems remain, and they have to be addressed after the elections. Like the non-performing loans in bank balance sheets, which could end up depressing real estate prices once they are unwind,” said Giannikos.

And despite the bailouts and stiffing investors in 2011 with a 74 percent cut in the value of Greek bonds they were holding the debt is rising by the second and is 178.6 percent of the GDP, a level Tsipras said wasn’t sustainable before he said it was.

With elements in his party trying to keep out investors and foreign businesses, holding back a $580 million renovation of the port of Piraeus by the Chinese company COSCO which runs it, and more delays in the $8 billion renovation of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ coast, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was only 4

