Unacceptable Trump Attacks on Senator McCain

Some things we cannot ignore. Otherwise, we become accomplices.

From the days of Ancient Greece until now the memory of the dead is treated with the greatest possible respect and reverence.

Even if the deceased was unjust, even if he had committed some evil, he remained unassailable.

Political figures were left to the judgement of history.

This philosophy holds true to this day. Criticism of the dead is seen as an improper, even an unethical act, since the dead man cannot defend himself.

When someone …