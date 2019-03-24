Cyprus’ Major Rival Leader Says Turkish Energy Threats Real

The leader of Cyprus’ major opposition AKEL party, Androus Kyprianou, said growing Turkish aggression in trying to keep foreign companies from drilling for oil and gas is proof that the system of security guarantees for the island – including Turkey – isn’t working.

Speaking on the sidelines of an anti-racist protest as part of the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination, Kyprianou said that acts of Turkish aggression were unacceptable and must be condemned, the Cyprus Mail reported.

The government of President Nicos Anastasiades has repeatedly done that, including a number of letters to the United Nations that were ignored, and as he proposed during negotiations to reunify the island divided by an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion that an international police force should patrol the island to keep the peace.

The UN has an international peacekeeping (UNFICYP) force of 760 troops on the island, commanded by Major General Cheryl Pearce of Australia although the overseer is Canadian diplomat Elizabeth Spehar while Norwegian Ann-­Kristin Kvilekval is the Senior Police Adviser.

Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a military base on the island, are the official guarantors of security. Turkey keeps a 35,000-strong army on the occupied territory and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would never be removed.

That led to unity negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana collapsing in July, 2017 after he also said Turkey wanted the right to militarily intervene again when it wanted, leading Anastasiades to walk away.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the talks but couldn’t broker a deal, is trying to get the talks resumed again but his envoys, US diplomat Jane Holl Lute, and Spehar, have gotten nowhere either.

Kyprianou said the tripartite security agreement is a failure, pointing to reports a Turkish seismic vessel Barbaraos harassed two oil tankers in international waters south of Limassol where Turkey wants to hunt for energy.

“I want to make clear that we are not against tripartite meetings,” Kyprianou said. “We believe that they are a step in the right direction, provided of course that they aim to transform Cyprus into a bridge of cooperation with neighboring peoples and also aim to contribute to the solution of the Cyprus problem, as well as towards allowing us make unobstructed use of our rich natural resources,” the paper said.

Kyprianou said, “the government must realise that it is only through the solution of the Cyprus problem, which will allow the resumption of talks with Turkey regarding the issue of hydrocarbon utilization in the broader eastern Mediterranean, that conditions of peace and stability can be created.”

He spoke a few days after a meeting between officials from Cyprus, Israel and Greece was held in Jerusalem, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with the US backing Cyprus’ right to look for oil and gas.

“It is clear that we are increasing our international support and capabilities to stand against the machinations of Turkey, whether it be through the network of tripartite partnerships… or with explicit support of our partners and EU institutions,” a statement from Kyprianou read.

“It is no coincidence that this grid of tripartite relations is a focus of interest and leads to active engagement by the big powers.” “If AKEL, which talks about ‘poor results knows a more effective way that will immediately stop the completely unacceptable actions and challenges from Turkey, perhaps a magic bullet, we would be grateful to hear it,” it concluded.