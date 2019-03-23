Mitsotakis: New Democracy Must Score Many Goals in the Euroelections

CORFU, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of the battle of the Euroelections at a party event at Corfu.

Mitsotakis who is visiting the Ionian island on Saturday said that we should vote for the Europe we want and for a powerful Greece in a Europe that must change. “But we will not vote only for this because if the Euroelections precede the national elections then, in essence, the Euroelections will be the first half of a match with two half times and in the first half New Democracy must score many goals”, Mitsotakis said.

We will remember Mr. Tsipras for the taxes, for his lies, for the Prespes Agreement and how he gave away the Macedonian language, we will remember him for the division and the poison in the political life and also for the way he humiliated the highly advertised moral advantage of the Left.