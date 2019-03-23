Pavlopoulos: Greece Has the Volition and the Means to Safeguard Its National Sovereignty

President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos sent resounding messages to Turkey stating that Greece has the volition and the means to safeguard its national sovereignty and will not accept any provocations that would insult Greece and the Greeks, distort the history and violate the international and European law, speaking at the city of Kalamata on Saturday.

Pavlopoulos who is visiting Kalamata to attend the celebrations for the town’s liberation on March 23, 1821, from the Ottoman Rule, noted that “in this framework we state clearly to Turkey that we have the volition and the means to safeguard our national sovereignty and our borders, the territory and the Exclusive Economic Zone of Greece that are also the borders and Europe’s territory.”

He made clear to Turkey that “the full and sincere respect to the European Law and acquis as well as to the international law in its total, including the law of the sea, is a fundamental condition for the good neighbourly relations between the two countries and furthermore for any positive development in Turkey’s European prospect”