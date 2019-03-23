Fundraiser for Nicole Malliotakis for Congress at the Russian Tea Room

NEW YORK – A fundraiser was held at the Russian Tea Room in Midtown Manhattan on March 21for New York State Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis who is now running for Congress. Lou Katsos, founder and president of the East Mediterranean Business and Culture Alliance (EMBCA), AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 President and Empire District 6 Lt. Governor, hosted the event and gave the welcoming remarks. The fundraiser was well attended by a cross-section of business leaders from the community.

Chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party and Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Party Andrea Catsimatidis, daughter of billionaire John Catsimatidis, served as co-host and organizer of the fundraiser. Known for her community service and philanthropy, Andrea Catsimatidis, is an executive in her family’s company, the Red Apple Group, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. She said of Malliotakis, “Nicole has been an inspiration to me for her strength and fierce determination for public service. I’m happy and proud to support smart women like Nicole, who have what it takes to win elections. And this seat is winnable for the Republican Party in New York City. Nicole can win this seat!”

Malliotakis thanked both the Democrat and Republican contributors at the event. She appealed to a need for diversity in Washington, so that both parties can represent New Yorkers at the Federal level. “It’s unacceptable that there are currently only Democrats elected to represent New York City at the National level.”

She appealed to a need for greater oversight and common sense on decisions impacting New Yorkers, such as government expenditures, property taxes, and infrastructure investments.

Malliotakis spoke about her record, for over ten years in the NYS Assembly, fighting against Albany corruption, and for greater transparency, lower taxes, and oversight of the MTA. She spoke about some of the success she had in her Mayoral run, winning her district by a large margin and continues to hold Mayor de Blasio accountable for his abysmal record on the deteriorating quality of life in New York City.

Malliotakis pledged to work with the Congressional Co-Chairs of the Hellenic Caucus, in Washington: Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) upon winning her District’s seat. She will engage with the members of the Hellenic Caucus on key diplomatic, economic, and military issues of cooperation and shared interest. She voiced concerns about rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and recent Turkish and Russian aggressions. Greece, Cyprus and Israel, the Nations of the “Energy Triangle” represent vital U.S. interests. It is the sovereign right of these nations, to explore energy reserves especially in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without hostility from neighbors.

Malliotakis, whose district includes parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island, has been elected to the board of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (WHIA), an international organization of elected officials of Greek heritage with representatives from Australia, Canada, South Africa, United States, Zimbabwe, and across Europe. The WHIA’s mission is to bring together members, of Greek descent, of legislatures from around the world to strengthen the relationship between Greece and their respective countries and serve as a think tank.

The daughter of immigrants, Malliotakis’ father is from Crete and her mother is a Cuban exile of the Castro dictatorship. Her parents came to New York in search of the American Dream, and through their hard work, they attained a modest living as owners of a small business in Brooklyn. Their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit instilled a sense of ambition in Nicole that has inspired her life in public service.

Katsos remarked that “New York is sorely lacking in common sense candidates with common sense solutions to problems. New Yorkers need someone like Nicole Malliotakis in Congress. She has the grit, determination, and problem-solving skills to get things done for all constituents, not just the few.”

Malliotakis thanked her supporters and urged them to invite friends to also join in supporting, “Nicole for New York,” before the March 31 filing date and help her meet early fundraising goals to empower her run for Congress.

More information is available online: nicolemalliotakis.com.