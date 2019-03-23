Greek Commentator’s Remarks about Blatt Called anti-Semitic

By Associated Press March 23, 2019

FILE - Olympiakos coach David Blatt celebrates a point during a Euroleague basketball match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in Piraeus near Athens, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS (AP) — A prominent Jewish group has condemned remarks by a basketball commentator and former coach against Israeli-American coach David Blatt as “shameful” and anti-Semitic.

In a March 15 interview with a Greek sports website, Vangelis Alexandris accused Blatt of lying about the circumstances of a recent game between his club, Olympiakos, and archrival Panathinaikos. Alexandris was quoted as saying: “If you consider that he has Jewish blood, I believe he was lying.”

Responding to the remarks Thursday, World Jewish Congress CEO Robert Singer said: “Such expressions of anti-Semitism recall the darkest days of history.”

Blatt is a former coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and has coached Olympiakos since last June. The club received a six-point league penalty Friday for forfeiting a league game in February over a refereeing dispute.

