NEW YORK – Dr. Leah Houston is an Emergency Medicine Physician practicing precision medicine in New York. She is also the founder of HPEC.IO (Humanitarian Physician Empowerment Community) a Blockchain technology that has major implications for physicians and the health care system at large. Dr. Houston took time out of her busy schedule to talk with The National Herald about Blockchain and health care, as well as her Greek heritage.

TNH: Could you tell us a bit about your background, where …