NEW YORK – Dr. George Dangas was honored with the 2019 Distinguished Fellow Award by the American College of Cardiology on March 18 during its 68th Annual Conference in New Orleans.

Dr. Dangas is a Professor of Cardiology and Vascular Surgery and Director of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

At the same Conference the College elected Greek-American Dr. Athena Poppas as vice president. Dr. Poppas is a cardiologist in …