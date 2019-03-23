Our Everyday Greek: What We Can Learn from the Greek Drama

March was the month of the theatrical competitions in ancient Athens. Theater began as a dialogue between one performer and the chorus, which represented the citizens of the city state. It was the time when democratic discourse was also developing.
ENGLISH WORDS FROM GREEK
English word Greek word Pronunciation
Drama το δράμα TO DRAma
Dramatic δραματικός DramatiKOS
Theater το θέατρο TO THEatro
Theatrical θεατρικός, ή, -ό theatriKOS, -EE, -O
Tragedy η τραγωδία EE trayoDEEa
Tragic τραγικό TRAgic
Comedy η κωμωδία EE …