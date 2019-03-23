Our Everyday Greek: What We Can Learn from the Greek Drama

March was the month of the theatrical competitions in ancient Athens. Theater began as a dialogue between one performer and the chorus, which represented the citizens of the city state. It was the time when democratic discourse was also developing.

ENGLISH WORDS FROM GREEK

English word Greek word Pronunciation

Drama το δράμα TO DRAma

Dramatic δραματικός DramatiKOS

Theater το θέατρο TO THEatro

Theatrical θεατρικός, ή, -ό theatriKOS, -EE, -O

Tragedy η τραγωδία EE trayoDEEa

Tragic τραγικό TRAgic

Comedy η κωμωδία EE …