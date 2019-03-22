The Centenary Celebration of the Greek National Holiday: Stylianos Plagiannis

Stylianos Plagiannis wrote an interesting piece dedicated to Greek Independence Day which appeared in the Atlantis newspaper on April 6, 1921. His allegiance to the Royalist cause was unshakeable, which caused him to omit some important details in Greek history.

He did correctly state that a handful of individuals filled with courage and determination raised the banner for independence at the Monastery of Aghia Lavra with the war cry “Freedom or Death” in 1821.

Since the fall of Byzantium on May 29, …