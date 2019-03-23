Drawing New Democracy Fire, SYRIZA Backs Turkey Mediterranean Energy Hunt

The major opposition New Democracy lashed out at new Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos for backing Turkey’s push to look for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean where it has claimed some of the same waters as Greece.

Katrougalos and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, meeting in Antalya,agreed that Turkey should not be excluded from hunting for oil and gas even though Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doesn’t recognize Greece’s Continental Shelf, Laws of the Sea and sent warships off Cyprus in a bid to keep foreign companies from drilling.

In a statement – Greek political parties rarely speaker to reporters or give news conferences, preferring press releases – New Democracy Shadow Foreign Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos accused the government of breaking with the country’s stated forieng policy positions and supporting Turkey, which has been raising provocations in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Koumoutsakos, saying SYRIZA is giving Turkey a path to taking over Greek sovereign waters, noted that Katrougalos was speaking a day after the trilateral summit between Greece, Israel and Cyprus, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Katrougalos disregarded the criticism. “The respect for international law in general and the Law of the Sea in particular are constants of our national foreign policy, which underpin and do not question the sovereign rights of our country,” he said, without noting that Turkey doesn’t recognize those laws, only those to its advantage.

Katrougalos defended Cyprus’s “self-evident” right to manage the reserves in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) – parts of which Turkey doesn’t recognize – but didn’t explain why Turkey doesn’t have the same rights there he said it has in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also repeated Greece’s support for Turkey’s European Union prospects, said Kathimerini, saying it was in the best interests to have “a friendly European Turkey on our eastern border.”