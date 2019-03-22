President Pavlopoulos’ Message to Greeks abroad for March 25 National Holiday

ATHENS – President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, in a message for Greeks abroad on the March 25 national holiday marking the launch of the 1821 Greek Revolution against Ottoman Rule, on Friday said that this day should be a day of inspiration for every Greek and a source of national lessons. He called on all Greeks to create a solid front of shared responsibility and coordination of their actions to promote the country’s interests, while always respecting the societies where they live and prosper.

He expressed the Greek people’s gratitude to the Diaspora, underlining that they are a precious and integral part of the nation which has greatly contributed to the country as it followed its historic course, according to its heritage and destination.