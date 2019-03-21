Eleni Giannopoulou’s Impressive First Solo Art Exhibition in NY

NEW YORK – Art has the power to communicate what is often difficult to express in mere words. Artist Eleni Giannopoulou spoke with The National Herald about her first solo exhibition in New York, titled A Collection of Things that Float, now on display at the Hionas Gallery, 356 Broadway in Manhattan, through March 30.

She told TNH that she started out studying painting, but eventually found her true passion for art through sculpture and installations incorporating sculpture and found objects. The talented artist’s first solo show clearly demonstrates her skill and artistry in the dynamic, immersive installation of sculptures that simulate the basic forms and composition of boats and floating vessels.

Giannopoulou brings together organic materials, discarded mass-produced objects, and various ephemera collected piece by piece during recent travels to New York and Mexico, as well as her native Greece to construct her fleet, regardless of each item’s original use or intended outcome. This process, according to the artist, is “both corrosive and integrating, often relying on forcing the amalgamation of unrelated materials.”

The artist’s focus begins with investigating the anatomy of a boat, then she looks beyond that by examining the tenuous relationship humankind maintains with nature; how boats are, in a sense, designed to control what cannot be controlled. The boat is a vessel, and it is its emptiness that creates the necessary displacement of water to keep it afloat.

Giannopoulou told TNH that her mother is from Crete and her father from Thessaloniki noting that “I grew up watching the cargo ships coming in and out of the port of Thessaloniki and big ferries would take me and my family to my grandparents’ home in Crete. Since 2015, large numbers of refugees displaced by war started using Greece as a point of entry to the European Union. When news arrived that many of their makeshift rafts were capsizing in the Aegean Sea and claiming lives, the very idea of a boat took on new meaning.”

Giannopoulou’s integration of found materials and use of repetition in the series act as forms of meditation and memorial for those refugees whose lives were lost, as well as a way to engage with a subject matter that can evoke a range of emotional responses, from the tragic to the nostalgic. Together her floating armada, as it were, represents a voyage that is beginning and ending all at once.

The tremendous attention to detail is impressive in Giannopoulou’s powerful, thought-provoking artwork. Each part tells its own story. The work Family Meal, for example, serves as a personal journal of intimate moments of the artist’s life: a table set for four floats on a barge of thin pieces of wood; within this model of a piece of her childhood home, seemingly mundane objects become items of comfort. Shoe Box touches on the strangeness of and the comfort we derive from collecting and holding onto certain objects that have little value beyond mere sentiment. Delving even further into her own memories and psyche, Giannopoulou’s Twerking Workshop and Whatever Floats Your Boat investigate sensuality and pleasure, while Find From Another Time and Not Holding Hands explore ideas of intimacy and relationships in a manner that seems wholly aware of their own sentimentality.

Giannopoulou trained at the Angel Academy of Art in Italy before earning her MFA at the New York Academy of Art. In 2014, she won first prize in the Art Renewal Center International Scholarship competition. She is a three-time recipient of the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant and a recipient of the Panepinto Family Foundation Scholarship and the David Kratz and Gregory Unis Scholarship. She has also been awarded with the Chubb Fellowship from the New York Academy of Art. Her work has been exhibited in Florence, Miami, Toronto, New York, Mexico City, and Athens. She currently lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. More information about Giannopoulou and her work is available online: elenigiannopoulou.com.

Hionas Gallery was founded in 2011 by Peter Hionas. The gallery’s founding mission is to invite contemporary and emerging artists, working in all variety of media, to participate in monthly exhibitions to showcase their latest work and artistic vision. In late 2018, after closing its Forsyth Street space on the Lower East Side and following a brief hiatus, the gallery returned to Tribeca with a new space at 356 Broadway. More information is available online: www.hionasgallery.com.