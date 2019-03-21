Icardi Ends 6-Week Exile at Inter as He Resumes Training

By Associated Press March 21, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, right, tries to score over AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi has resumed training with his Inter Milan teammates, ending a six-week exile.

Icardi has not been on the field in more than a month, since being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

The 26-year-old Icardi has said he has a knee injury, although the club has said tests did not reveal any problem.

The Argentine forward returned to team training on Thursday with others who had not been called up for international duty.

Icardi could be called up for Inter’s next match on March 31, at home to Lazio in Serie A.

With 29 goals, Icardi was the joint top scorer in Serie A last season, sharing the honor with Ciro Immobile of Lazio. He has nine goals in 20 Serie A appearances this season.

Fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez has stepped up in his absence, weighing in with four goals in his past nine matches.

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi is flanked by his wife Wanda Nara as they sit in the stands during the Europa League, round of 32, second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and SK Rapid Vienna, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
