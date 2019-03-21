Turkey Wants Action, Not Talk Over Cyprus Reunity

NICOSIA – With the last round of negotiations over Cyprus reunification having collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, Turkey’s Foreign Minister said any hope of resuming talks depends on an agenda aimed at finding an answer, not just more discussion.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos in Antalya, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, that there should be a framework setting specified goals to resolve a dilemma that’s been going on since an unlawful invasion split the island.

The Swiss talks fell apart when Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would never remove an army on the occupied northern third and insisted on the right to militarily intervene again when they wanted.

That was too much for Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who walked away, putting what seemed to be an end to hopes for reunification that appeared so bright when he was elected in 2013 and worked with Akinci, a moderate, with both making small concessions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was at the talks but became the latest in a long line of UN leaders to fail to bring the two sides together before releasing a report blaming nobody for anything.

He has tried to get the talks going again under a UN agenda and sent American diplomat Jane Holl Lute to meet with Akinci and Anastasiades, but she’s made no headway yet either, with Turkey warning the island could be permanently divided.

A catalyst in the talks has been the prospect of major energy finds off the island with the American company ExxonMobil discovering a large field of gas in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) parts of which Turkey doesn’t recognize.

Erdogan has warned foreign companies licensed to research in the area to back off and sent his own vessels into the waters although Anastasiades had already agreed that revenues from energy would be shared with the Turkish-Cypriots.

Cavusoglu said Turkey has rights there under the international legal framework, falling back on the law although his country doesn’t recognize laws of the sea. “Any [energy] project which excludes Turkey is not realistic,” Cavusoglu stressed, the Turkish Anadolu News Agency reported after meeting Katrougalos.

“In the weeks and months to come, we will also start drilling work,” said Cavusoglu, insisting that Turkish-Cypriots have the same rights to energy. “This is accepted by everyone,” Cavusoglu said.

But in another ominous prospect for the talks not resuming, or not going anywhere, he said that Turkey will never give up its role as one of the guarantors of security on the island, shared with Greece and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a military base there.

There’s also a UN peacekeeping force keeping apart the two sides on either side of the Green Line that splits the capital of Nicosia. Cavusoglu said that while Greek Cypriots do unilateral drilling around the island, Turkey being a guarantor power for Cyprus is “more important than ever.”