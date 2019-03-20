Sen. Gianaris Celebrates Queens at the State Capitol (Video)

ALBANY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris welcomed leaders from Queens to Albany on Tuesday, March 19 to celebrate the annual “Queens Day” at the state Capitol. In his speech, he spoke movingly about his home borough.

“I am proud that my parents, like so many of their fellow immigrants, chose to make our home in Queens,” said Senator Gianaris. “More than any other place, Queens represents the promise of the American Dream, where one’s desire to work hard and leave the community better for their families are the values that define us. I am so glad Queens leaders joined us to celebrate all we have to offer.”