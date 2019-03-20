Spring Equinox and Supermoon to Coincide on Wednesday

A very rare coincidence will occur on Wednesday as the spring equinox, which signals the start of the spring, will coincide with the third and last supermoon of 2019.

This year, the spring equinox will happen on Wednesday midnight (23:58 Athens time) and a few hours later (Thursday 03:43 Athens time) the supermoon – a full moon that occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to the Earth – will brighten the sky.

This is the third and last supermoon that will occur in 2019, following those on January 21 and February 19.