SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos Talks to E-mag

In an interview with Sports Excellence Center’s magazine, E-mag, the Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Andreas Dracopoulos, answered questions about a comprehensive list of topics.

He discussed the vision that has guided the SNF since its inception to effectively support the common good, the importance of cooperating with organizations that exhibit sound management, and maintaining open communication with the general public.

Furthermore, Mr. Dracopoulos talked about the current Health Initiative, and the organizations and programs supported by the SNF in Greece and abroad that aim to cultivate the long-standing values of sports and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. He stressed the importance of the collaborative programs implemented with the NGO “Regeneration & Progress,” such as Sports Excellence, and the Mobile Medical Units program.

“We always try to do as much as we can, and in the best way possible. We have high expectations – primarily for ourselves – but also a heightened sense of responsibility and ethical obligation to contribute towards achieving a better tomorrow for all of us”, he states in his interview.

Read the entire interview here (in Greek).

Source: SNF