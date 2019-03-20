Tsipras to Take Part in Summit to Be Held in Jerusalem; Security and Energy in Focus

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will take part in the summit to be held in Jerusalem, with the participation of the Greek-Cypriot-Israel leaders and the US Secretary of State.

Alexis Tsipras, Nicos Anastasiades, Benjamin Netanyahu and Mike Pompeo will discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and cooperation in the fields of energy, security and defence, economy and migration. According to government sources, Tsipras will underline that the safe transfer of energy resources to the EU is one of the main pillars of the Greek foreign policy. According to the same sources, the signing of the Intergovernmental Agreement to promote the EastMed gas pipeline will be announced within the next few days.

“The role of the three countries in security and energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean is strengthened”

As the government sources pointed out, this meeting highlights the US support for the trilateral cooperation of Greece, Cyprus and Israel, and marks the reinforced role of the three countries in security and energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is noted that during the Greek-US Strategic Dialogue meeting last December, the cooperation of this trilateral scheme with the US was discussed, reflecting the overall upgrading of our country’s relations with the US.

“Special focus on energy cooperation discussions”

In particular, officials are expected to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and cooperation in the areas of energy, security and defence, economy and migration.

Special focus will be given on energy cooperation talks amid major changes in the region’s energy map, in which our country plays an important role, as Athens has repeatedly stressed.

Tsipras’ message

According to the same sources, the Prime Minister will underline that the secure transfer of energy resources to the EU, through the increase of sources and channels, is one of the main pillars of Greek foreign policy. In this context, the signing of the Intergovernmental Agreement to promote the EastMed gas pipeline, a project of great geopolitical importance for our country and for the energy security of the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU in general, will be announced. At the same time, the new LNG pipelines will be discussed with the use of Revythoussa and the planned FSRU in Alexandroupolis.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and Environment and Energy Minister George Stathakis.