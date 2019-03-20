ND’s Koumoutsakos Has Series of Contacts in US

New Democracy (ND) shadow foreign minister George Koumoutsakos had a series of contacts with senior US officials as part of his visit to Washington to attend the annual reception for the anniversary of Greek independence at the White House.

As he said, Washington is well aware of Greece plays a key role for the US interests, with its heightened geostrategic and geopolitical role in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

One of the main issues discussed during Koumoutsakos’ contacts were the “positive energy developments” in the Eastern Mediterranean, while highlighting the continuity and consistency of Greek foreign policy on the issue of the trilateral cooperation of Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Regarding Turkey’s attitude, Koumoutsakos described it as a “factor of instability” and pointed out to the US side that Ankara has been “self-excluded” from energy developments as it does not recognise the international law of the sea but also the right of the Republic of Cyprus to demarcate and exploit its marine areas.

Speaking of the need to “futher strengthen” Greek-American relations, Koumoutsakos stressed the issue of economic diplomacy and argued that there is a broad field for cooperation extending beyond the traditional areas of politics, security and defence.