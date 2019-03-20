John Stamos Continues Pranks with Jonas Brothers

LOS ANGELES – Greek-American actor John Stamos continues his pranks on Instagram aimed at the Jonas Brothers, the recently reunited boy band. The humorous jabs began when Stamos wore a Jonas Brothers t-shirt to the 2018 American Music Awards and then Nick Jonas had a hoodie printed with Stamos’ photo on the front, MSN reported, adding that Stamos then had a pillowcase printed with Nick Jonas wearing the hoodie with Stamos’ photo on it. He posted a photo of himself sleeping with the pillow. The caption read “I had the craziest dream last night,” MSN reported.

Upping the ante again, Nick Jonas had a blanket printed with the photo of Stamos sleeping with the pillow.

On March 15, the Full House star posted a photo on Instagram with the caption #jobrosforlife, reaching another level of hilarity. Stamos appears in the photo with a tattoo artist inking a fake tattoo on his forearm of Nick Jonas, MSN reported.

Caitlin McHugh, Stamos’ wife, enjoyed the posts, commenting, “@nickjonas will have to name his firstborn John Stamos,” MSN reported, to which Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas responded, “No way!”

About a year ago, Stamos had joked, “I am the fourth Jonas Brother… I love those guys,” MSN reported.

The good-natured ribbing and the budding “bromance” will likely continue on indefinitely.