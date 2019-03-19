Civil Society Needs a Media Without Walls

The degeneration of public discourse in our time has led many to ask whether our current unprecedented polarization was always lurking right beneath the surface of customary social conventions.

Or have the extremists, right or left, unleashed this furious fission through their pugnacious populism and self-righteous resentment that appeal to the anger of those who feel forgotten? And at this point, does it matter? The anonymity of the Internet and the uninhibited self-display of social media have dragged our communal conversations down to the dregs, where the worst human impulses are displayed and on occasion, enacted with dangerous results.

In the established media of our country, the desire to even listen to the other side is fast disappearing. Opinion-casts (there are not many newscasts anymore) are solipsistic, breathing only their own stale air for an audience that, even if they wanted to inhale an opposing point of view, will rarely if ever be given that chance.

Forget the walls at our national borders, we are busily constructing and fortifying invisible barriers of ignorance, prejudice, and obstinacy in every corner of the land.

As an example, the other night, as I was enjoying a friendly exchange between Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, they suddenly diverged about providing a platform for those with whom they disagreed.

Cuomo insisted on engagement, even in the face of stubborn non-responsiveness of his interlocutors. Lemon felt that giving the microphone to such as these was useless. But Cuomo was on the mark. While both newscasters rejected the idea of America building walls, one was willing to erect a media wall rather than maintaining a bridge of dialogue connecting our divided Society.

The only answer to the insular walls of ignorance is dialogue. The very definition of dialogue requires a time to speak, to fervently defend one’s actions and passionately expound one’s views. But then there is a time to keep silence, to listen, to hearken to the voice within oneself, and the voice of the other.

It is the nature and purpose of dialogue: dia meaning “through,” and logos meaning “reason”. Because it is through reason that we can come to a substantive understanding of one another. Through listening, we arrive at the knowledge of another’s perspective. Through dialogue, we traverse a bridge of shared existence that can span any wall of isolation. In a world of so-called ‘livestreams’, of hatred and even murder, these torrents of death can only be crossed by the bridge of dialogue. In today’s political and media climate, where too many declaim rather than converse, shout rather than speak, and shut their ears (and the ears of their audience) to any opposing view, there are still a few who are willing to dialogue. Their courage to be open to the other side may not be “bread and circuses” for the masses, but it is the far more noble contest, one that as a Nation and as a People we cannot afford to lose.

Father Alexander Karloutsos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is Director of Public Affairs of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Co-pastor of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.