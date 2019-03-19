Memory Eternal Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis

SANTA CRUZ, CA – Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis fell asleep in California at the age of 75. She was born in Nea Anchialos (near Volos), Greece on February 10, 1940 to her proud parents, Hrisoula and Ioannis Matselis. She was the third in a family of four girls.

In a statement Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco said that “Presvytera Anastasia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her family and they brought great fulfillment to her life. She never wavered in her faith, even after the tragic passing of Father John. She was the epitome of strength, grace, and love to all those who knew her,” and he added, “now she has been welcomed into the loving arms of the Lord whom she so faithfully served, and has found peace and eternal rest in heaven.”

Presvytera Anastasia lived in Greece during the war years and at the age of 11 she came to the United States to live with her aunt and uncle in San Carlos, CA. After she completed school, she went to work in San Francisco where she was introduced to John Karastamatis.

In 1961 she married John at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in San Francisco, presided by Rev. Father John Geranios, of blessed memory. The young couple first made their home in San Francisco, and then moved to Redwood City, and in 1968 to San Carlos. They had two children, Maria and Fotis. Presvytera Anastasia is also survived by her three sisters and several extended family members.

John Karastamatis was ordained to the Diaconate on August 8, 1970, and to the Holy Priesthood on the following day, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Anchorage, Alaska. That was Father John’s first parish assignment, and Anchorage would become home for the Karastamatis family. Later they moved to Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, but because of illness due to the climate, they moved back to northern California. Father John, with Presvytera Anastasia and their family, were assigned to the newly formed Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church of Santa Cruz County in November 1979.

After the untimely death of Father John in 1985, Presvytera Anastasia found herself a widow at the age of 45. She was a pillar of strength and faith for her family and for the young struggling community in Santa Cruz to move on and keep Father John’s dream alive. It is the example she set, through her inspiration and leadership, which kept the rest of the community committed to having a Greek Orthodox Church in Santa Cruz. She was the backbone of the parish and she led by example through her selflessness. In lieu of flowers donations me be sent in memory of Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis to: Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 223 Church Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.