Building Bridges: Soccer Diplomacy in Divided Cyprus

By Associated Press March 19, 2019

Former soccer player Didier Drogba, vice president of the Peace and Sports Organisation,right, talks with Peace and sport President Joel Bouzou, second right, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, center, UN Secretary General's Special Representative to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, second left, and Stelios Hadjioannou of Stelios Philatropic foundation, during a friendly soccer match of "Peace" between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA (AP) — An initiative to build bridges between the Greek and Turkish speaking communities of ethnically split Cyprus faltered after the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots skipped a soccer match over a dispute of the game’s location.

Mustafa Akinci said Tuesday he couldn’t attend because the small stadium in the mixed village of Pyla was situated within the jurisdiction of Cyprus’ internationally recognized, Greek Cypriot-run government.

He said that meant the element of evenhandedness was lacking.

Despite this, hundreds of people from both communities watched the game between Nea Salamina and Magusa Turk Gucu, and to also catch a glimpse of retired Ivorian football star Didier Drogba who attended as vice president of the Monaco-based group Peace and Sport, an organizer of the event.

(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Players of New Salamis walk in from t of a sing of ‘Peace and Sport” during a friendly soccer match for “Peace” between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Didier Drogba, vice president of the Peace and Sports Organisation, and former soccer player gestures the players of Turkish Cypriot team during a friendly soccer match of “Peace” between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
New Salamis players jump for the ball as in the background is seen a Cypriot military guard post during a friendly soccer match of “Peace” between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.  (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Didier Drogba, vice president of the Peace and Sports Organisation, and former soccer player gestures the players of Greek Cypriot team during a friendly soccer match of “Peace” between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Didier Drogba, vice president of the Peace and Sports Organisation, and former soccer player signatures to his fan during a friendly soccer match of “Peace” between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
 (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
