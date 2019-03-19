Salt Lake City GOYA Boys Basketball Teams Win Championships

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Salt Lake City GOYA Boys Basketball Teams won the Championship at the recent Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Denver Basketball Tournament in Dallas, TX and the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) Tournament. The Junior Boys Teams won the Championship in Dallas.

Additionally, the GOYA Basketball Teams play in a local CYO in Utah since the area does not have enough Greek Orthodox churches to form a basketball league. The Senior Boys and Intermediate Boys won the CYO Championships.

All of the participants from all the Championship games posed for a photo with V. Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas, and Rev. Mario Giannopoulos at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Salt Lake City. Fr. Nikas is the Dean of the Cathedral and Prophet Elias Church and Fr. Giannopoulos is the parish priest.