Greek Independence Event at White House (Video)

By TNH Staff March 18, 2019

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation during a Greek Independence Day Celebration reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2019, with Archbishop Demetrios of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, DC – Continuing the annual tradition, President Donald Trump opens the doors of the White House to welcome the representatives of the Greek community to celebrate the 198th anniversary of the Greek Independence.

President Trump Attends the Greek Independence Day Celebration

Watch LIVE: President Trump Attends the Greek Independence Day Celebration

Posted by The White House on Monday, March 18, 2019

Ο πρόεδρος Donald Trump τιμάει την Ελλάδα για την επέτειο της 25η Μαρτίου

Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Monday, March 18, 2019

Live στον Λευκό Οίκο για την Ημέρα της Ανεξαρτησίας, 25η Μαρτίου. Ζήτω η Ελλάδα! 🇬🇷

Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Monday, March 18, 2019

Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Monday, March 18, 2019

Η κεντρική είσοδος στον Λευκό Οικο

Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Monday, March 18, 2019

