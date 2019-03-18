Greek Independence Event at White House (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Continuing the annual tradition, President Donald Trump opens the doors of the White House to welcome the representatives of the Greek community to celebrate the 198th anniversary of the Greek Independence.

President Trump Attends the Greek Independence Day Celebration Watch LIVE: President Trump Attends the Greek Independence Day Celebration Posted by The White House on Monday, March 18, 2019

Ο πρόεδρος Donald Trump τιμάει την Ελλάδα για την επέτειο της 25η Μαρτίου Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Monday, March 18, 2019

Live στον Λευκό Οίκο για την Ημέρα της Ανεξαρτησίας, 25η Μαρτίου. Ζήτω η Ελλάδα! 🇬🇷 Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Monday, March 18, 2019

