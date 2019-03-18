ACS Athens to Honor Stephanie E. Joannides in Alumni Achievement Award Event

WASHINGTON – ACS Athens (American Community Schools) will honor alumna Stephanie E. Joannides, Senior Superior Court Judge, Anchorage Alaska, class of ‘71, with this year’s “Lifetime Achievement Award,” acknowledging her professional achievements, exemplary leadership with ethos, and service to humanity, according to ACS Athens press release.

The event will take place on April 6, 2019, at the Capital Hilton, Washington D.C., at 6:30 pm. Professor Nicholas Burns, former US Ambassador to Greece and ACS Athens parent, will be the guest speaker at the Award Ceremony.

Stephanie E. Joannides, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Santa Clara and a law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law, in Spokane, Washington. She has worked as a State Prosecutor in Juneau, in the Office of the Statewide Chief Prosecutor in the Criminal Division and in the Attorney General’s Special Litigation Office in Anchorage. She served as a judge on the State District Court, the State Superior Court and as a pro tem judge on the Alaska Court of Criminal Appeals from 1994 to 2011. Since then, she has been on senior status, presiding over civil and criminal cases, being involved in a variety of court projects and committees and sitting pro tem on the Criminal Court of Appeals.

“With its 2nd Alumni Achievement Awards Event, ACS Athens takes the opportunity to invite members of its community across the globe and prominent professionals from all areas to this landmark event for a meaningful celebration, bringing together people who are changing the world!” ACS Athens says.

“The ACS Athens Alumni Achievements Awards celebration was introduced in 2017 with the recognition of two ACS Athens alumni for their accomplishments. Dr. Scott Parazynski, class of 1979 (CEO of Fluidity Technologies, Physician, U.S. Astronaut, Inventor, Speaker) received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Dr. Anna Kaltsas, class of 1996 (Clinical Research, Infectious Diseases, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College) received the Emerging Young Leader Award.”

The event took place in New York and marked the beginning of a tradition of recognizing alumni who have impacted the community with their outstanding life’s work and celebrating the legacy of ACS Athens. The recipient of the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Scott Parazynski reflected: “I spent some of my formative high school years in Greece, and greatly benefitted from the amazing education, people and extracurriculars of ACS Athens. There’s no doubt that my college success stemmed from my stellar teachers there, and this led to further advancement into medical school and eventually into a wonderful career as a NASA Page 2 of 2 astronaut. I was humbled to receive one of the first ACS Athens Alumni Achievement Awards, but there are many other standout alumni out there changing the world who are richly deserving of this recognition!”

Event Information:

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2019

Time: 6:30-11:00 pm

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001, 16th Street NW, Washington DC

Cost: $250 USD per person. Proceeds will go to alumni scholarships.

Register online at: www.acsathensglobal.org