6th International Marathon of Rhodes to Be Held on April 14

RHODES, Greece – The 6th International Marathon of Rhodes that will be held on Sunday, April 14.

Members of the board of the organising committee estimated that this year’s race will be the best and most successful to date as athletes from 45 countries have already confirmed their participation.

“The International Marathon of Rhodes is the top sports event of the South Aegean region. The race has the official approval of AIMS and IAAF, which guarantee the international recognition of the race,” said the president of the organising committee Marietta Papavasiliou.