Eight Persons Arrested for Clashes at Athens Olympic Stadium

ATHENS – Eight individuals have been arrested for their involvement in serious clashes that broke out during the Panathinaikos-Olympiacos football match at the Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA) on Sunday evening, for the Greek Superleague.

The match was interrupted at the 70th minute when the score was 0-1.

The authorities have a video of the violent incidents, in which the faces of the attackers are visible.

With the new sports law that is in effect, the prosecutor will press charges and impose special restrictions on the individuals arrested (ban on their entry into sport venues), until their case is tried in court. If they violate these restrictions, they risk a prison sentence.