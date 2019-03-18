Holy Cross Whitestone Announces School Partnership with St. Demetrios

WHITESTONE – Following the celebration of the Divine Liturgy and the Litany of the icons for the First Sunday of Lent, known as the Sunday of Orthodoxy, on March 17, Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, presiding priest of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone announced that the community’s day school will be partnering with St. Demetrios School in Astoria to ensure that its students heading into middle school will have the option to continue to receive a Greek education from the 5th through the 12th grade by enrolling at St. Demetrios in Astoria.

According to Fr. Anagnostopoulos, the decision from St. Demetrios to welcome the students graduating from the elementary school at Holy Cross was just made and buses will be available for transportation from Holy Cross to St. Demetrios and back each day. He also highlighted the importance of continuing the Greek education and Orthodox religious instruction the students receive.

The parishioners who crowded the church for the celebration of the Sunday of Orthodoxy upon hearing the news were surprised and then applauded the announcement.

More information about enrollment is available by phone 718-767-2955.