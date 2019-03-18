Mitsotakis Blasts Tsipras Backing Maduro, Morales, Macedonian Language

Picking up his pre-campaign rhetoric in an election year, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis against criticized Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras for supporting South American leaders Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Bolivian President Evo Morales.

That came in the wake of Morales’ visit to Athens to meet Tsipras, where the Bolivian leader said international dialogue and not military intervention is called for in Venezuela where Maduro – a model for the Greek leader – has faced accusations of massive corruption, and blamed for food and basic needs and riot police killing protesters.

Mitsotakis assailed what he called the “failed Socialist models of Latin America” on Friday in the presence of visiting Bolivian President Evo Morales.

He asked why only Greece, in the 28-country European Union, showed solidarity with Maduro despite widespread reports of repression and a near-dictatorial administration, so bad it has been sanctioned by the US. Mitsotakis said Tsipras had isolated Greece.

The Conservative chief also took a shot at Education Minister Costas Gavroglou over his recent disagreement with the dean of the University of Macedonia, who refused a request for the teaching of the “Macedonian language.”

The anti-nationalist SYRIZA supports a Macedonian language for residents of North Macedonia after Tsipra made a deal to rename that country from The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and recognized a Macedonian language, culture and identity for people there after giving away the name of the ancient Greek province to its neighbor.