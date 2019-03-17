Super League: PAOK One Step Closer to Undefeated Title, 2-1 at Agrinio

AGRINIO – Another comeback for PAOK, one more step to mathematically clinch this year’s Greek league title, and undefeated, no less. “Dikefalos tou Vorra” found themselves behind in the score at Agrinio against Panaitolikos after the penalty taken by Admir Bajrovic (55′), however a “magical” 3-minute spell (64′-67) with a fantastic shot from Vieirinha and a header by Matos overturned the score and Lucescu’s “armada” made the difference between them and second-place Olympiacos FC 10 points (Olympiacos has played a match less, they play with Panathinaikos today). The match against Panaitolikos was the 22nd victory of the the first-place side in the Super League out of 25 matches, with 5 more matches left to go before the league finishes for the year.

From the beginning of the match, PAOK turned on the attacking jets. Lucescu’s men wanted a quick goal to take the wind out of the sails fo Panaitolikos who were coming off dropping 5 goals in a victory against Panionios in their previous match. However, agains the run of play, the hosts had the first good chance of the game with Marcos Paulo beating Paschalakis with a snapping header in just the 11′ minute of play to make the score 1-0 in favor of Panaitolikos.

That was the only key chance in the first half, with PAOK knocking the ball around the pitch, achieving a possession percentage of more than 70%. In the second half, Răzvan Lucescu’s side came out with much more urgency in seeking to even the match. In fact, the goal came after a period of immense offensive pressure with Akpom, but Tsamouris decided to disallow the goal because of a “so-called” offensive foul on Enea Mihaj which made the PAOK bench go into a frenzy on the touchline.

In the 55′ Tsabouris whistled for a penalty by Crespo on Diaz and Bajrovic stepped up to the penalty spot and scored making the score 1-0 for Panaitolikos.

Adelino Vieirinha didn’t put his final word on the match yet and with a wonderful goal, perhaps the goal of the season, from 30 yards out, changed the match’s fate by tying it up 1-1 in the 64′.

In the 67′, after a Biseswar corner, Matos, with a header made the 1-2, and the comeback was complete! In the 70′ PAOK should have really made it 1-3 with a shot from Varela from within the 6-yard box getting saved from Giannakopoulos, thereby preserving the 1-2 scoreline.

Video Highlights of the Match: https://bit.ly/2CnMUXf