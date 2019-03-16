No Room for ‘Easy’ Choices in Upcoming European Elections, Mitsotakis Says in Thrace (Video)

There is no room for ‘loose’ voting in the upcoming European elections, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed on Friday, in statements during his tour of Thrace.

If the prime minister chooses to continue right up to the end of his term before holding general elections, the European parliament elections will become a “referendum of disapproval and an expression of people’s frustration with a failed government,” Mitsotakis noted.

However, he continued, there were no “easy” choices and condemnation of the government was linked to a vote of support for ND.

“The citizens will send a message of confidence in ND, which is the only force that can lead the country onto the highway of growth, there are no margins for an easy vote to smaller parties,” he said.

He also spoke about ND’s ticket in the European elections, saying this combined old and experienced party members with people running for the first time, as well as individuals that were not part of ND but had chosen to align themselves with the party.