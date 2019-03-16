Hold the Starch, Amylos Taverna Opens in Astoria

It has nothing to do with potatoes but Amylos (Starch) Taverna is trying to make its chops in competing with other Greek restaurants in Astoria, NY and offering cocktails to go with traditional fare, a lure for diners, drawing a four-star rating on Yelp.

Rach I., wrote, “Luckily, they do full dinner service at the bar. We tried several cocktails. The strawberry one was my favorite, and the passion fruit was a close second. For a starter we had the octopus croquettes, which were delicious and crispy. My entree was the lobster moussaka. It was very creamy and a bit cheesy. I really enjoyed it. Fiance got the dark ale lamb shank, which he loved. It was very tender and kind of just fell off the bone.”

The kitchen serves dishes like zucchini croquettes with a mint yogurt dipping sauce.