Going on in Our Community

THRU MARCH 23

MANHATTAN – Garden Muses, a solo exhibition of recent paintings by Greek-born artist Margaret Tsirantonakis is on view February 23-March 23 at the Prince Street Gallery, 530 West 25th Street in Manhattan. A reception will be held on Saturday, Mar. 2, 3-6 PM. The gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 AM-6 PM. More information is available online: princestreetgallery.com and by phone: 646-230-0246. For more information about the artist, visit: mtsiran-art.com and Instagram: @mtsiran.

THRU MARCH 31

ASTORIA – Re-Tied Red Thread, adapted and directed by Fotis Batzas, opens March 9 and runs through March 31 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. Performances are Saturdays, 8 PM, and Sundays, 5 PM. The cast features Ioanna Chasta, Fanis Gkikas, Mantalena Papadatou, and Theodore Petropoulos. More information is available online: ft2sny.com and follow: @f2tsny. Tickets are available on brownpapertickets.com, search Red-Tied Red Thread.

THRU APRIL 14

BROOKLINE, MA – Greek Music Education Program is being presented by Boston Lykeion Ellinidon and the Malitiotis Cultural Center with six master classes March 3-April 14. Upcoming classes include: Panayotis League of Harvard University speaking about Music and Oral Poetry of Kalymnos Island on Sunday, Mar. 17; Chris Pantazelos on Greek Stringed Instruments: History and Construction on Sunday, Mar. 24; Vasilis Skoulas on Cretan Music and the Cretan Lyra on Sunday, Mar. 31. Classes take place at 2-4:30 PM in the Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline. More information is available by phone: 617-522-2800 and online: bostonlykeion.org.

MARCH 16

STAMFORD, CT and LANCASTER, NY – The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University kindly invites you to the 2019 Lenten Lectures offered by Co-Directors George Demacopoulos and Aristotle Papanikolaou taking place at various locations through April 17. George Demacopoulos presents two lectures on Saturday, Mar. 16, 9 AM-3 PM, Lecture 1: “Exploring the Akathist Hymn for our Life Today” and Lecture 2: “A Different Look at the Life of St. Mary of Egypt” at the Parish Lenten Retreat of Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 1527 Bedford Street in Stamford. Also on Saturday, Mar. 16, Aristotle Papanikolaou presents “Why Be Orthodox?” at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Family Life Center, 5994 Genesee Street in Lancaster, 1-4:30 PM. More information on the complete schedule of lectures is available online: fordham.edu, search: Orthodox Christian Studies Center.

ASTORIA – The Cultural Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York is hosting its annual Miss Greek Independence 2019 competition at the Stathakion Center in Astoria on Saturday, Mar. 16, 3 PM. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500 and online: hellenicsocieties.org.

MARCH 18

MANHATTAN – Hellenic Professional Women Inc. invites you to its Cocktails and Connect-NYC event at ‘Cesca, 164 West 75th Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Mar. 18, 6-8 PM. Stop by to network, meet someone new or catch up with a friend. More information is available online: hellenicprofessionalwomen.org.

TENAFLY, NJ – The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University presents Dr. George Demacopoulos

On “Rethinking the Life of St. Mary of Egypt” at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian, 353 E Clinton Avenue, in Tenafly on Monday, Mar.18, 7 PM. More information is available by phone: 201-567-5072 and online: fordham.edu, search: Orthodox Christian Studies Center.

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic American Networking Group (HANG) invites you to its Networking Event at Limani Restaurant, 1043 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, on Monday, Mar. 18, 6-9 PM. Hors d’oeurves provided; cash bar. All are welcome. More information is available on Facebook.

MARCH 19-APRIL 4

MANHATTAN – The art exhibition apóllūmai featuring works by Giorgos Taxidis, curated by Tiffany M. Apostolou, is on view at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, March 19-April 4, opening reception on Friday, Mar. 22, 6 PM. More information is available online: www.giorgostaxidis.com.

MARCH 21

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Lawyers Association invites you to its Kicking Off Spring Networking Event at Royalton Hotel – Ivy Lounge, 420 Park Ave S in Manhattan, on Thursday, Mar. 21, 6:30-9:30 PM. Free for 2019 HLA members & students; $30 for non-members & friends. Cash bar with light appetizers. Please visit helleniclawyersassociation.org/events for details.

MARCH 24

ASTORIA – The Parade & Cultural Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York presents Greek Opera and the Greek Revolution, featuring works by Pavlos Karrer and Spyros Samaras, on Sunday, Mar. 24, 6 PM at the Stathakion Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria. Free admission. For VIP seating: rsvp@hellenicsocieties.org.

HOLMDEL, NJ – The Hellenic Dancers of NJ will be offering a free Intro to Greek Dance Workshop on Sunday, Mar. 24, 3:30-4:30 PM, at the Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church Community Center, 20 Hillcrest Road in Holmdel. Basic Greek dances will be taught that are danced at every Greek Festival, wedding, and all festive occasions. A brief history and cultural introduction to each dance will also be provided. The family-friendly workshop is free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, registration is encouraged. More information is available via email: info@hellenicdancersofnj.org.

MARCH 26

MANHATTAN – Remaking Cyprus: A New Era of Vertical+Horizontal Development takes place on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 6:30-10 PM at MEET @ Soho, 466 Broome Street, 4th floor, in Manhattan. The Architecture Engineering and Construction Committee of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pleased to invite you to our inaugural industry event which will consist of short topical talks by industry experts in Cyprus, focusing on how high rise tower and marina projects are affecting Cyprus’ economic and physical landscape. Featured speakers: CEO of Ayia Napa Marina Stavros Caramondanis, Despina Chrysochos PE of Cyfield Group, and Tasos Papathanasiou of Langan. After a Q&A session, the event will shift to networking with food and beverages provided by the Host Committee. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, search: Remaking Cyprus. Parking is available on the street after 6 PM. More information is available online: cyprususchamber.com.

MARCH 28

MANHATTAN – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Officers and Directors of the Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW) present the Greek American Woman of the Year Award Gala Honoring Dr. Stella Lymberis on Thursday, Mar. 28, 7-9 PM at the 3 West Club, The Lounge Room, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan. AGAPW’s Excellence Tuition Scholarships will be awarded in honor of Dr. Stella Lymberis. Nektarios Antoniou will perform classic Greek songs. Wine and hors d’oeuvres reception. RSVP on Eventbrite. Requested donation $150. For further information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dr. Olga Alexakos via email: oalexakos@agapw.org or by phone: 917-405-6833.

MANHATTAN – EMBCA’s The State of NYC Development, Design & Construction-2019 Spring Panel Discussion in Honor and Memory of Faith Hope Consolo will be held at the Russian Tea Room, 150 West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, on March 28, 6-8 PM. More information is available online: embca.com.