NHSA Selects Chicago for Conference: Inspiring Next-Gen Leaders

The National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA) of North America has announced that its 21st Convention will be held in Chicago, April 5-7.

With the theme Inspiring Next-Gen Leaders, this conference promises to bring to the table ideas, presentations and conversations on leadership, social responsibility and innovation. A select crowd of inquisitive students and young professionals is anticipated to get together to learn from notable members of the Hellenic community, socialize, and further enrich their social network spanning North America during the NHSA Convention weekend.

“There’s something in it for everyone, and I truly believe that,” said Alexander Thomopoulos, immediate past president at NHSA. “Whether you’re coming to learn something or coming to meet a future employer, a future colleague or new friends, or whether you’re just coming to have an enjoyable weekend with Greeks from around North America, the NHSA Convention has a little bit of everything to offer,” he said.

An event that travels throughout North America, NHSA’s bi-annual convention combines education, networking and socializing. The Spring 2019 event includes a day-long conference, Greek nights, outings and city tours right in the heart of Chicago.

On Friday night, the group will head to Chicago’s new, hip Six06 Cafe Bar for a welcome dinner and drinks. Held at Loyola University Chicago, Saturday’s conference will include speaker presentations by next generation leaders, a mentorship luncheon where attendees can mingle with and learn from professionals in various fields, as well as ice breaker challenges and other activities.

“We are particularly excited for this conference because, for the first time, we are presenting pioneers in their fields of study who are very near the age group of our attendees,” Thomopoulos said.

And, seeing that no Greek gathering is complete without a great celebration, the group will end Saturday night with Greek music at Municipal Bar in the bustling River North neighborhood. Sunday morning is a free day reserved for breakfast, walks around the city, and catching up with friends.

“There are plenty of topics, initiatives, and people that have made an impact in the Hellenic community of North America that I’ve had the pleasure of learning from and meeting,” said Fotis Tompoulidis, who has been attending NHSA conventions for the past three years. “I attend because I strive to continue learning more about Hellenism in North America and Greece, as well as meeting Greeks from around North America.”

Fostering new connections and friendships, NHSA’s Fall 2018 Convention was held in New York City, and with the theme “Tomorrow is Now,” focused on current events, professional development, leadership, and community engagement. Other past Conventions were held in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

Serving as an umbrella for United States and Canadian university Hellenic student organizations, NHSA is the largest Hellenic student and young professionals organization in North America, inclusive of over 50 member-chapters. NHSA’s mission is to “offer students and young professionals the opportunity to grow academically, professionally, and socially, through unique networking and engagement projects along with their peers and established professionals of the Hellenic community in North America, Greece as well as Cyprus.”

“I am committed to inspire the Hellenic community and continue engaging them in understanding the importance of Hellenism, Filotimo, and diverse networking, as it will ultimately lead to stronger relationships built across the United States and Canada,” said current NHSA President Petros Besieris.