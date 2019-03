Greek Ambassador to New Zealand Giorgos Neonakis called the armed attack on New Zeland’s mosques “perhaps it is the darkest day in New Zealand,” in statements on Friday to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.FM.

The ambassador confirmed that there is no Greek name in the list of the victims.

Neonakis said that circumstances are not yet clear, there is conflicting information and only the police are aware of the details.