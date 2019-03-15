“Axia – A Celebration of Extraordinary Greek American Women” in Philadelphia

The Greek American Heritage Society of Philadelphia’s annual Photo Tour will take place this Saturday, March 16, 2019, 5:30 pm, at the Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. “Be there as we honor and celebrate the extraordinary women of our community who have steadfastly contributed to our rich Hellenic heritage”, Society’s newsletter says. “Mary Creticos was a special woman who without her our organization would not exist. Her vision and incredible generosity led to the creation of the Greek American Heritage Society. An absolute trailblazer.”