Maloney Joins House Democrats on Bill to Protect Dreamers, TPS and DED Holders

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) joined with House Democrats on March 12 to introduce the H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act of 2019. H.R. 6 will protect Dreamers, and those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) so that these individuals can continue to contribute to the New York and nationwide community at they pursue their pathway to citizenship.

Congresswoman Maloney said, “America’s diversity is a strength. It is through our ever-expanding universe of ideas, cultures, and personal histories that we continue to grow better as a nation. NYC is a prime example of this – and we are proud to be a city that celebrates all cultures and embraces all our neighbors.

“The Trump Administration clearly disagrees, and its actions have cruelly put the lives and futures of Dreamers and TPS and DED holders on the line. We need to pass the Dream and Promise Act to protect these proud Americans.”

In 2017, the Trump Administration eviscerated protections for Dreamers when the decision was made to rescind the DACA program. Although court injunctions have so far permitted Dreamers to renew, their status remains in limbo. This bill would provide a pathway to citizenship for eligible Dreamers who entered the U.S. under the age of 18 and who were continuously present in the U.S. for 4 years prior to the date of the bill’s enactment. Dreamers would be provided conditional permanent resident status and would need to fulfill an education, employment, or military track to adjust to permanent resident status.

In addition, the Dream and Promise Act would secure permanent residency for people with TPS and DED. After 5 years, those permanent residents would be eligible to apply to become citizens. On average, TPS recipients have lived in the United States for 20 years, building a new life for themselves and their families. Similarly, DED recipients have lived in the United States and contributed to their communities since 2007. People with TPS and DED are just as American as Dreamers, working hard every day to pursue their American Dream.

This bill is designed to promote justice and fairness for Dreamers, and for the TPS and DED holders who had fled brutality, violence and natural disasters many years ago to come to this country.