Mitsotakis Says EU Elections Referendum on SYRIZA Too

ATHENS – As it looks less likely that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will call snap elections to coincide with those on May 26 for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament, major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the polls will show what voters think about the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s sinking fortunes in surveys.

Mitsotakis said the EU elections, which could be a bellwether for the Greek elections depending on how Leftist candidates for the European Parliament fare, would also be a kind of referendum in Greece for the Prime Minister’s race.

The Conservatives have leads up to 14 percent after Tsipas spent the last four years reneging on anti-austerity promises and surrendering to the country’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third bailout in 2015, that one for 86 billion euros ($97.22 billion.)

Tsipras, has repeatedly said he’ll exhaust his four-year mandate “to the very last day,” with elections required to be held by October.

Mitsotakis, who on March 13 was visiting a refugee and detention center on the overrun island of Lesbos for a third time, said Tsipras’ failure to call snap polls while has a minority government – although with enough alleged Independents and former rivals backing him to provide a majority in Parliament – gives Greeks a chance to send him a message to “leave,” when he can.