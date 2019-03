BRUSSELS – The meeting between Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was held on Wednesday in Brussels in very good climate, on the sidelines of the EU-UN Conference on Syria, according to diplomatic sources.

According to the same sources, the talks between the two foreign ministers were substantive and focused on building a climate of confidence, as well as on the preparation of the next bilateral meeting in Antalya on Thursday, March 21.