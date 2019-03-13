ND Leader Visits Moria Refugee Centre for Third Time

LESBOS, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the Reception and Identification Centre at Moria on Lesbos island on Wednesday, and was given a tour of the premises.

The main opposition leader arrived at Moria shortly after 15:00, on his third visit to the site and was briefed on conditions there by the manager of the Centre, Ioannis Balbakakis.

In a statement following the visit, ND said the Centre that is built for 3,100 individuals now accomodates 5,225; most of them (83 percent) are Afghani nationals. The party said that Mitsotakis “had to visit Moria for the third time before the first bulldozers showed up supposedly coincidentally on the same day to start working on the biological waste processing plant.” That’s not the Centre’s only problem, they said, criticising the living conditions there as “inhuman and shameful for a European country.”