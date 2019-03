ATHENS – The President of Bolivia Evo Morales Ayma, commonly known as Evo Morales, will pay a two-day visit to Athens on Thursday and Friday.

Morales will be keynote speaker at an event that will be held on Thursday at 21:00 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC).

On Friday at 20:30, Morales will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos mansion.

The two officials will make statements to the press after the end of their meeting.