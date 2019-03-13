Tsipras: We Are Ahead of a Historic Crossroads for the Country’s Future

ATHENS – We are ahead of a historic crossroads for the future of the country, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday, addressing SYRIZA’s parliamentary group.

The country has already entered the post-programme era, he added.

He told deputies that “we have every reason not only to feel proud, but also stronger in the battles that are coming, because our battles and victories so far have boosted our collective self-confidence. Not only for the Left, but for Greek society as a whole.”

“It turned out that there was finally another path from that of eternal austerity, suffocating surveillance and constant pressure,” he noted.

“Our people will soon be called upon to choose whether to continue the road that leads safely to economic and social reconstruction or to choose the path that leads to the opposite stream,” Tsipras added.