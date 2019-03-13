Giannis, Bucks Use Big Third Quarter to Pull Away and Beat Pelicans (Pics,Vid)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 45-point third quarter to pull away from the New Orleans Pelicans for a 130-113 victory on Tuesday night.

Khris Middleton had 23 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 18, and Eric Bledsoe and former Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic each scored 14 for the Bucks. Brook Lopez finished with 13.

Elfrid Payton had his second consecutive triple-double for the Pelicans, finishing with 14 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and 11 assists. He is the first New Orleans player to have a triple-double in consecutive games since Chris Paul in 2008.

Julius Randle scored 23 points and Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks led by eight at halftime and took control in the third quarter. Brogdon scored nine points as Milwaukee began the period on a 28-14 run to take an 84-62 lead midway through the quarter.

Davis scored 17 points in the quarter to help New Orleans cut it to 101-89 going to the fourth, but he did not play afterward. The Pelicans have been holding him from the fourth quarter as part of a minutes restriction imposed in the wake of the All-Star forward’s trade demand in late January.

New Orleans closed within seven points early in the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee scored the next eight points for a 113-98 lead with 7:46 remaining.

The best plays from the MVP: 24 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST | 54% FG#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NG2Se8T6ev — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 13, 2019

The score was tied at 23 at the end of the first quarter and it was tied four more times before Milwaukee went on a 10-2 run and took a 56-48 halftime lead.

New Orleans was just 3 of 27 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Bucks were better, but not by much, making 4 of 18.

By: Les Eas, Associated Press