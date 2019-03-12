TARPON SPRINGS, FLA – The City of Tarpon Springs announced the premiere of Dancing as One: The Greek Community of Tarpon Springs. This documentary reveals the vibrant traditional culture of the Greek community of Tarpon Springs—which has the highest percentage of residents with Greek heritage in the US. The community’s rich traditional culture has not previously been captured by videographers from the community.

The 50-minute production was created by videographer Kosta Lekkas & director Eleni Christopoulos-Lekkas, with the assistance of the City’s Curator of Arts & Historical Resources/producer Tina Bucuvalas and public television consultant Christopher Holmes. The documentary features several individuals whose lives are intertwined with such major aspects of local culture as sponge fishing, religious customs, music, and dance. Metropolitan Nikitas, a native son who frequently returns to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, provides commentary on community history and culture, and community members discuss the significance of local culture in their lives.

Dancing As One will premiere at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s Spanos/Pappas Community Center, 348 N. Pinellas Avenue, on Thursday, March 14 from 7-9pm. After the showing, we will offer a panel discussion at which Kostas Lekkas, Eleni Christopoulos-Lekkas, and Tina Bucuvalas will be joined by respected choir director/dance instructor John Lulias.

The documentary and the premiere/panel discussion are supported by grants to the City of Tarpon Springs from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Florida Humanities Council.

Dancing As One: The Greek Community of Tarpon Springs

Documentary Premiere & Panel Discussion

Thursday, March 14, 7-9pm

Spanos/Pappas Community Center, 348 N. Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Free Admission